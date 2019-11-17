Arbor Park Village hosting ‘Keeping Resee’s Children Warm Event’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NECAAC 2nd Annual Winter Event, “Keeping Resee’s Children Warm Event” is happening Sunday afternoon from now until 3 p.m. It is at the Michael R. White building.
Parents must bring their child/children to receive their free winter gift. No exceptions will be made. Registration is required for the event.
You can call (216) 816-0306, and leave a clear message with your child’s/children’s last name and also clothing size, and school information.
Children will receive a gift bag with thermal long john’s and socks. You can enjoy free lunch, games, free books, bagged food, fun and raffles for everyone.
They will be serving 100 children kindergarten through sixth grade.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.