Ashland Police cruiser involved in an accident over the weekend

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashland Police Division Police cruiser was involved in an accident on Nov. 16 during the evening, according to Ashland County Pictures.
According to Ashland County Pictures, the cruiser was struck on the side at the intersection of Union Street, and 9th Ave.
Ashland County Pictures said It is believed there are no injuries in the car accident.
Ashland County Pictures said Ashland Police Division is investigating, and may provide more details on Monday.
We will update this story if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.