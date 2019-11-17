Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after early Sunday morning crash on 176

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police 2nd District said a 43-year-old man is dead, and a 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash on State Route 176 Sunday morning.
Cleveland Police 2nd District said the 28-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth, where he is in critical condition. Police said he has not been identified as of yet.
The crash happened on State Route 176 northbound and Spring Road.
