1 in critical, but stable condition after early Sunday morning shooting at Vivid Lounge

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A male is in critical, but stable condition after a Sunday morning shooting at Vivid Lounge in Maple Heights on Broadway Ave. according to the Maple Heights Police Department.
Police said an unknown suspect fired at least four shots, and one bullet struck the victim on the side.
The male was then transported to a hospital, according to police.
Police said anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Maple Heights Detective Bureau (216) 587-9624, or you can email them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.
The Maple Heights Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
Police said you can also call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 with any information.
