Lake County Sheriff: State Route 86 is closed in both directions after semi-tractor/trailer accident

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s office said Painesville-Warren Road, which is Route 86, is closed in both directions after a semi-tractor/trailer accident.
The Sheriff’s Office said Route 86 will be closed for sometime so the crews can upright the vehicle, and load the contents.
The Sheriff’s Office said to avoid the area at this time, and please use Callow Road to Gridled as an alternative route.
