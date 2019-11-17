Memorial Remembers Fallen Akron Police Officer Five Years Later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Five years ago, off-duty Akron police officer Justin Winebrenner lost his life while trying to defuse a volatile situation involving a man with a gun in a bar.
Saturday night, his friends, family, fellow officers, and everyone whose life he touched remembered his life at a memorial at the Akron FOP Lodge.
“Everyone wants to say, ‘We never forget,’ said Rob Winebrenner, Justin’s father.
“This is one way we never forget.”
“He absolutely is a hero," his fiancee Tiffany Miller told 19 News. "There’s not anyone I know who would have done what he did. I’ll be eternally grateful for that sacrifice that he made that night.”
That night, November 15, 2014, Kenan Ivery returned with a gun to Papa Don’s on East Market Street in Akron after staff asked him to leave.
When Ivery got unruly he shot five people -- another off-duty officer, three patrons, and Justin, who died as a result.
Ivery was sentenced to life in prison.
“He was my best friend, you never forget your best friend… ever,” his father said.
Like everyone there, Miller helps organize the event every year for one reason.
“Just to keep his memory alive, for all his friends, for his fellow police officers for his daughter to remember her father was a true hero," Miller said.
Winebrenner left behind a now-nine-year-old daughter, Charlee.
The event raises money for a couple of scholarship funds, one for University of Akron students studying to be police officers and another for Barberton High School soccer.
