Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry on Monday but rain later in the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday looks dry with increasing clouds through the day, highs pushing closer to 50.
Could see a few showers with a snowflake or two mixed in overnight into Tuesday, with a few lingering showers through the day.
We'll see a few waves of moisture move through this week, but the good news is temperatures are warm enough to support more rain than snow.
Next significant system looks to move in Thursday. We'll see rain through the day with a big temperature drop heading into Friday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.