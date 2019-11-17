3 people shot in Cleveland Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have confirmed that three people have been shot at 7107 Lawn in Cleveland.
A 36-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back, a 20-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 25-year-old male also shot in the leg were all transported to Metro Health Hospital.
No additional details were provided by the police other than the ages of the victims.
As more information becomes available 19 News will update this story.
