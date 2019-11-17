5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19 rolls on Sunday at 11 a.m., even without a Browns game.
Tony Zarrella has Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Bob Golic live in studio.
The guys will discuss:
* The Myles Garrett fight and suspension
* Whether Mason Rudolph deserved punishment for starting the incident
* Does Freddie Kitchens deserve any blame?
* Sunday’s Deshaun Watson/Lamar Jackson matchup
* How the Browns defense will be affected by the losses of Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Morgan Burnett
