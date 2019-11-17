5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Christopher Dellecese | November 16, 2019 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 7:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19 rolls on Sunday at 11 a.m., even without a Browns game.

Tony Zarrella has Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Bob Golic live in studio.

The guys will discuss:

* The Myles Garrett fight and suspension

* Whether Mason Rudolph deserved punishment for starting the incident

* Does Freddie Kitchens deserve any blame?

* Sunday’s Deshaun Watson/Lamar Jackson matchup

* How the Browns defense will be affected by the losses of Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Morgan Burnett

