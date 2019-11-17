Wellington: 1,900 residents affected; no estimated time when gas will be back on

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wellington Police said the evacuation is now off, and everyone can return home after a gas leak that occurred this morning around 8, 8:15 a.m.
A Columbia Gas spokesperson said about 1,900 customers were affected by the gas leak. They said there is no estimated time on when the gas will be back on for the effected residents.
The spokesperson also said the issue happened on a transmission line that was not Columbia Gas.
The spokesperson said he cannot say who’s transmission line it is at this time.
The gas leak occurred at Barker and East Hamilton Streets.
Wellington Police said the gas is still off, as they are awaiting to determine the cause of what prompted the gas leak.
Wellington Police said some residents had to be evacuated Sunday morning.
We will update this story if more information becomes available.
