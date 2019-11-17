12 year old in critical condition following near drowning at Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed a 12-year-old child is in critical condition following a near drowning at a Cleveland hotel.
Saturday evening Cleveland Tech Rescue responded to 4181 W. 150th Street, the Sheraton Four Points Hotel.
The Cleveland Fire Department Technical Rescue team is comprised of members of fire departments from a number of separate cities. The various regional teams in the State of Ohio can respond to assist each other in times of emergency.
No other information was available immediately.
