Akron clerk shoots and kills robbery suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an employee at a beauty supply company shot and killed a robbery suspect.
Akron police said two armed men entered the Royal Beauty Supply Store in the 900 block of S. Arlington Street just after 7 p.m. Friday.
According to officers, both men were wearing masks.
During the robbery, officers said a 26-year-old store clerk pulled out his own gun and shot one of the suspects.
Akron police are not releasing any names at this time.
After the shooting, the second suspect fled the store.
Akron police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490.
