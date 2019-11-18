Ashland Police officer injured after cruiser hit by another driver over the weekend

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashland Police Division Police cruiser was involved in an accident on Nov. 16 during the evening, according to Ashland County Pictures.
Ashland Police said the vehicle was struck on the passenger side, when another motorist failed to stop for a traffic control light.
Ashland Police said that was confirmed by witnesses, and a statement from the other driver.
According to Ashland County Pictures, the cruiser was struck on the side at the intersection of Union Street, and 9th Ave.
Ashland Police said the officer sustained minor injuries, and is expected be back on duty soon.
Ashland County Pictures said Ashland Police Division is investigating, and may provide more details on Monday.
We will update this story if more information becomes available.
