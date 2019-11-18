Boil alert issued after ‘major water line’ breaks in Chardon (map)

Chardon water main break (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | November 18, 2019 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 4:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chardon officials issued boil water alert for city residents after a “major line” was broken Monday morning.

According to the city of Chardon, residents on and around South Street may be without water due to the break that was reported around 9 a.m.

The boil alert for all tap water is in effect for the south end of Chardon for at least 24 hours.

Impacted neighborhoods include property owners on South Street, Woodiebrook Road, and residents of the Woods of Burlington.

Once water service is restored, city officials will have to test the supply to ensure it is free of bacteria.

