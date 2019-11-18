Christmas stockings rearranged in favor of suspended Browns DE Myles Garrett: ‘Mason R Started It’

"Mason R Started It" (Source: Jesse Burchfield Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | November 18, 2019 at 1:01 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 1:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The debate continues into Myles Garrett’s suspension stemming from an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Now, Santa Claus and his elves are weighing in.

Facebook user Jessie Burchfield shared a photo from a local store of Christmas stockings labeled with letters rearranged to read “MASON R STARTED IT.”

The message goes along with support from Garrett’s fans who say the Cleveland Browns defensive end was actually provoked in the attack by Rudolph.

The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely, with a minimum punishment that will impact the regular season and postseason.

