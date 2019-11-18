Cleveland police dispatcher fired after criminal mischief conviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police dispatcher was fired after being convicted of criminal mischief.
John Haney III, 35, was terminated on Nov. 15.
Haney had been charged with multiple counts of theft, but was convicted of the lesser charge of criminal mischief.
The Cleveland Division of Police, Internal Affairs Unit, started the internal investigation when he was first charged and turned over their findings to the Chief of Police and to the Office of the Director of Public Safety.
Haney was hired in Oct. 2013 and his last assignment was with the Communications Control Section.
