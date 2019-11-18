Columbia Gas restoring service to Wellington customers after gas leak

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbia Gas company crews continue going door to door Monday relighting appliances, after a Sunday gas leak stopped service to 1900 customers.
A of 11 a.m. Monday, a Columbia Gas spokesperson said over 500 customers have been fully restored.
The spokesperson said they anticipate having 75 percent of the customers restored by midnight and will resume the process Tuesday.
Wellington police said the leak was at Barker and East Hamilton Streets.
Columbia Gas needs someone to be 18 years or older present at the home in order to go in and relight the appliances. If you are not home, they will leave a tag on the door, and then you can give them a call when you get home.
Workers will have identification. If you have any questions on who’s knocking on your door, or who’s about to enter, please give Columbia Gas a call at 1-800-344-4077.
Wellington Schools are closed Monday due to no heat.
