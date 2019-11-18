Columbia Gas steadily restoring gas to chilled Wellington residents

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Things are slowly, but surely getting back to normal as Columbia Gas crews work to restore gas to the nearly 2,000 residential and commercial customers who lost the utility Sunday morning.
The gas problem started at East Hamilton and Barker Streets . A contractor was doing some work and struck a gas line.
“We’ve got crews that worked well into the early morning hours, and then again began working at 6 a.m,” Eric Hardgrove, the communication manager for Columbia Gas in Ohio, said. “They are fanning out, going street by street, door to door putting homes back in service.”
Crews are still working and Columbia Gas says it looks like everybody should be back online by Tuesday.
