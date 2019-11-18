Corrections officer pleads guilty to assault for attack on restrained Cuyahoga County Jail inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the corrections officers from the Cuyahoga County Jail seen on video hitting and using pepper spray on a restrained inmate changed his plea in the case.
Robert Marsh, 45, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault as part of a deal to drop his other charges.
The court hearing for Marsh was held Monday morning at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Marsh is one of two Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers charged in the July 2018 incident. He was indicted on assault, unlawful restraint, and interfering with civil rights.
The second officer, Idris-Farid Clark, faces the same crimes with an additional felonious assault charge.
After the jail video was released, Clark was also indicted on extortion and intimidation after allegedly trying to bribe other corrections officers to testify on his behalf or he would release material that he said would incriminate them.
Investigators say the corrections officers used pepper foam on the female inmate. Marsh also allegedly struck the inmate after she attempted to kick him.
The incident was caught on the two angles of jail’s surveillance cameras.
**WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch**
Marsh will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020. The conditions of his plea would require Marsh to resign from his position as a corrections officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Clark’s trial is expected to begin in Feb. 3, 2020.
This story will be updated.
