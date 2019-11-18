Family of 12-year-old boy shot by Cleveland police establishes ‘Tamir Rice Legacy Fund’

FILE- In a Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, file photo, a fake handgun taken from 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was fatally shot by Cleveland police, is displayed after a news conference in Cleveland. A decision on whether to charge two white officers in the death of Tamir Rice, one of the higher-profile cases of black deaths at the hands of officers that have roiled cities nationwide, could come any day. The grand jury making the decision has been meeting since mid-October. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File) (Source: Mark Duncan)