Family of 12-year-old boy shot by Cleveland police establishes ‘Tamir Rice Legacy Fund’

Rev. Bruce Butcher, left, protests outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015, in Cleveland. People marched peacefully in front of the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland to protest a grand jury's decision not to indict two white Cleveland police officers in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, a black 12-year-old boy who was playing with a pellet gun.
By Chris Anderson | November 18, 2019 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 2:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the 12-year-old boy who was shot by Cleveland police in 2014 announced the founding of the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund.

Through donations and assistance from the Cleveland Foundation, the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund aims to create a cultural center that would provide artistic, educational, and civic youth programs available for African-Americans.

“The arts helped Tamir with self-expression and he would want to live in a world that is equitable for all people,” said Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice. “Our hope is to keep Tamir’s memory alive through the creation of the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund. I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support for Tamir and grateful to everyone who has already contributed.”

Friday marks five years since Rice’s shooting.

The 12-year-old boy was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun when he was shot by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014.

This still image taken from a surveillance video played at a news conference held by Cleveland Police, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, shows Cleveland police officers arriving at Cudell Park on a report of a man with a gun. Twelve-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, after he reportedly pulled a replica gun at the city park. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
This still image taken from a surveillance video played at a news conference held by Cleveland Police, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, shows Cleveland police officers arriving at Cudell Park on a report of a man with a gun. Twelve-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, after he reportedly pulled a replica gun at the city park.

Officer Timothy Loehmann fired on Rice at Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the African-American boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic.

FILE- In a Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, file photo, a fake handgun taken from 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was fatally shot by Cleveland police, is displayed after a news conference in Cleveland. A decision on whether to charge two white officers in the death of Tamir Rice, one of the higher-profile cases of black deaths at the hands of officers that have roiled cities nationwide, could come any day. The grand jury making the decision has been meeting since mid-October. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE- In a Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, file photo, a fake handgun taken from 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was fatally shot by Cleveland police, is displayed after a news conference in Cleveland.

Cleveland police deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”

Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application.

Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.

Rice died from the gunshot wound on Nov. 23, 2014.

A luncheon and fundraiser is scheduled for Nov. 20 at noon. Tickets can be purchased for $100. A commemoration for Rice’s death will take place later that evening at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

