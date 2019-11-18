Family of 12-year-old boy shot by Cleveland police establishes ‘Tamir Rice Legacy Fund’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the 12-year-old boy who was shot by Cleveland police in 2014 announced the founding of the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund.
Through donations and assistance from the Cleveland Foundation, the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund aims to create a cultural center that would provide artistic, educational, and civic youth programs available for African-Americans.
“The arts helped Tamir with self-expression and he would want to live in a world that is equitable for all people,” said Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice. “Our hope is to keep Tamir’s memory alive through the creation of the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund. I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support for Tamir and grateful to everyone who has already contributed.”
Friday marks five years since Rice’s shooting.
The 12-year-old boy was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun when he was shot by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014.
Officer Timothy Loehmann fired on Rice at Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the African-American boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic.
Cleveland police deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”
Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application.
Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.
Rice died from the gunshot wound on Nov. 23, 2014.
A luncheon and fundraiser is scheduled for Nov. 20 at noon. Tickets can be purchased for $100. A commemoration for Rice’s death will take place later that evening at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
