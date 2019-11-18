Fan petition pulling for Myles Garrett’s reinstatement earns thousands of signatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fan are doing whatever they can to get Myles Garrett back on the playing field this season with the Cleveland Browns.
A change.org petition was created by Larry Vishak in hopes of getting the NFL to reduce the indefinite suspension Garrett faces for swinging Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head.
In the petition’s description, Vishak claims that the NFL is conspiring against the Browns and that Garrett was provoked in the attack by Rudolph.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, more than 54,000 people have signed the petition.
The NFL imposed the suspension on Friday, which states that Garrett will at least be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.
Rudolph was not suspended for his role in the altercation.
Garrett, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, has until Tuesday to appeal the suspension.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.