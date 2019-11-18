Fan petition pulling for Myles Garrett’s reinstatement earns thousands of signatures

Fan petition pulling for Myles Garrett’s reinstatement earns thousands of signatures
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | November 18, 2019 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fan are doing whatever they can to get Myles Garrett back on the playing field this season with the Cleveland Browns.

A change.org petition was created by Larry Vishak in hopes of getting the NFL to reduce the indefinite suspension Garrett faces for swinging Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head.

[ Petition: "Reinstate Myles Garrett ]

In the petition’s description, Vishak claims that the NFL is conspiring against the Browns and that Garrett was provoked in the attack by Rudolph.

“On the night of November 14th 2019, Myles Garrett was attacked while playing for the admirable Cleveland Browns, by an evil fill in QB named Mason Rudolph, and his yellow henchmen. Myles, being the beloved defensive man he is, fought back and won ripping Masons helmet off! Unfortunately, the evil zebras and Mr Roger Goodell of the NFL, conspired to end Garrett’s shining year, and take the wind out of our beloved Cleveland Browns.”

As of 11 a.m. Monday, more than 54,000 people have signed the petition.

The NFL imposed the suspension on Friday, which states that Garrett will at least be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

Rudolph was not suspended for his role in the altercation.

Garrett, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, has until Tuesday to appeal the suspension.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.