Fan petition pulling for Myles Garrett’s reinstatement earns thousands of signatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fan are doing whatever they can to get Myles Garrett back on the playing field this season with the Cleveland Browns.

A change.org petition was created by Larry Vishak in hopes of getting the NFL to reduce the indefinite suspension Garrett faces for swinging Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head.

In the petition’s description, Vishak claims that the NFL is conspiring against the Browns and that Garrett was provoked in the attack by Rudolph.