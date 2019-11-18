Former Cleveland Indians SS Omar Vizquel makes MLB Hall of Fame ballot for 3rd time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maybe the third time will be the charm for Omar Vizquel?
The beloved former Cleveland Indians shortstop is named on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 ballot.
The newest ballot was released on Monday, with Vizquel named in his third attempt at Hall of Fame induction.
Other former Cleveland Indians players include Manny Ramirez, Jason Giambi, Jeff Kent, and Cliff Lee.
Vizquel played 24 seasons at shortstop, including 11 with the Indians, and won 11 Gold Glove awards for his defense at the position. He finished his career with a .272 batting average and 2,877 hits.
Players must appear on at least 75% of submitted ballots in other to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 26, 2020.
