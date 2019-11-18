Masked gunman demands cash and tobacco during convenient store holdup on Cleveland’s West Side

An armed robber came away with a fistful of cash and a bag of tobacco Saturday during a robbery in the 4400 block of Detroit Avenue. (Source: Cleveland Police 2nd District Facebook page)
By John Deike | November 18, 2019 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 8:21 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman stormed into a Cleveland convenient store on Saturday, stuck a gun in a clerk’s face and demanded all the cash in the register.

As the Thomas Food Market clerk hurriedly complied, the masked robber demanded Newport cigarettes, and Black & Mild cigars, according to Cleveland Police.

After the man was handed a white bag full of cash and tobacco, he ran southbound through the 4400 block of Detroit Avenue, before disappearing down an alley.

The robber was wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

