Masked gunman demands cash and tobacco during convenient store holdup on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman stormed into a Cleveland convenient store on Saturday, stuck a gun in a clerk’s face and demanded all the cash in the register.
As the Thomas Food Market clerk hurriedly complied, the masked robber demanded Newport cigarettes, and Black & Mild cigars, according to Cleveland Police.
After the man was handed a white bag full of cash and tobacco, he ran southbound through the 4400 block of Detroit Avenue, before disappearing down an alley.
The robber was wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
