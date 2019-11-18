Kickoff time rescheduled for Dec. 1 rematch between Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rematch between two AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, has been rescheduled to an earlier time.
The Dec. 1 game in Pittsburgh was originally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m.
The NFL announced the game will now start at 1 p.m.
Fans can still watch the Steelers-Browns rematch on CBS-19 News.
The first meeting between the two teams ended with a 21-7 Browns win, but the game was overshadowed by Myles Garrett’s altercation in the closing seconds of the game that resulted in an indefinite suspension for Cleveland’s defensive end.
