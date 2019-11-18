Lake County General Health District confirms Legionnaires’ disease at Mentor nursing home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County General Health District has confirmed a case of Legionnaires’ disease at Continuing Healthcare Solutions.
In a press release, Lake County General Health District said they received test results confirming a single case of the disease.
LCGHD said they are currently working with officials from the Ohio Department Health, and the nursing home to investigate the illness.
LCGHD said the nursing home has fully cooperated with health officials, and they have taken precautionary steps to protect the staff and residents of the nursing home.
LCGHD has confirmed the source of the infection is unknown, and they are not aware of any others cases at this time.
A case of Legionnaires’ disease was also confirmed by Vice President of Operations at Continuing Healthcare Solutions Mark Morley.
Morley said that no other residents, or staff at the Mentor facility are showing signs, or symptoms of this illness.
Legionnaires’ Disease is contracted through the mist of a water supply that contains the bacteria, and it does not spread person to person.
Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. In some sever cases, Legionnaires’ can result in death.
“The resident has been in other health care settings as well," Morley said in a statement. "At this time, the site of origin is undetermined. Continuing Healthcare Solutions has a very effective and up-to-date policy for dealing with this, and other illnesses, and we are following that policy now.”
We will update this story if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.