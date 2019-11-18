Multiple shooting on Cleveland’s near West Side leaves neighborhood with questions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple shooting victims went to the hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting on Lawn Avenue between West 65th and West 73rd just south of Madison Avenue.
“It just sounded like either gun shots or fireworks,” according to neighbor Bob Smeltz. “I was just sitting there playing video games on my computer and just sitting there and all of a sudden, tatatatatatatata and then I hear nothing and I’m like, okay.”
It wasn't okay for at least three confirmed victims, taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Neighbors said a car traveling westbound sprayed bullets into the home — police said numbering as high as 16 — ripping through the exterior and through walls inside. Residents of the house say bullets hit the victims while they were on the porch or in the driveway, missing people inside the home.
“When I come out, cops are already on the scene and I’m watching and they’re pulling people out on stretchers, or putting them on stretchers,” Smeltz told 19 News.
Police report medical units transported a 36-year-old man shot in the back, a 25-year-old man shot in the leg, and a 20-year-old woman shot in her lower leg.
Neighbors say the chaos disrupted a quiet Sunday afternoon on a normally peaceful street. "I've had no problems and and I've been going on three years," according to Smeltz who said he had no idea about a motive. "Probably over something stupid. It usually is."
The investigation is ongoing.
