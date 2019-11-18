Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures reach around 50 degrees on Monday with mixed skies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a fairly stagnant weather situation today and tonight.
A weak front is tracking through this morning. It will basically wash out along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border this afternoon.
I have a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast today. The air mass is warm enough so that we will be able to climb to around 50 degrees this afternoon where the sun shines.
The latest data is suggesting more clouds east of Cleveland. This will keep your temperatures in the middle 40′s.
The wind will be pretty light. A general mostly cloudy sky is in play tonight. Temperatures will drop back into the lower to middle 30′s overnight.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.