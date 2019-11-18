Northeast Ohio weather: Clouds increase overnight, much chillier tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a beautiful day across northern Ohio! Are you enjoying the sunshine?
Unfortunately, cloud cover will increase through the night. We won’t see nearly as much sunshine tomorrow, or for the rest of the week.
For Tuesday, expect cloudy skies, cooler temperatures in the low 40s, and areas of patchy drizzle from time to time.
Clouds will linger through Wednesday, keeping things chilly. Highs will only top out in the low 40s.
Temperatures will soar on Thursday, especially into the evening hours. We’ll climb into the 50s!
This will come with a price though.
Rain will be moving in through the day Thursday. It will be a rainy evening and night. In the wake of the rain, we’ll turn cooler again.
Friday’s high: 44°
Saturday’s high: 40°
Sunday’s high: 43°
As for the weekend, we are anticipating a chance of rain and snow on Saturday and a chance of snow showers on Sunday. Brr!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.