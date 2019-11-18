Painesville police: Missing 16-year-old girl was last seen in October

Painesville police: Missing 16-year-old girl was last seen in October
Missing Painesville teen (Source: Painesville police)
By Chris Anderson | November 18, 2019 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 1:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the department, Cristina Corral-Cortez was last seen at her home on Oct. 24 and at school the following day.

Cortez-Corral is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds, police reported. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Painesville Police Department is attempting to locate missing/runaway juvenile Cristina Corral-Cortez (photo below). If...

Posted by Painesville Police Department on Monday, November 18, 2019

Anyone with information about Corral-Cortez’s location can call Painesville police at 440-392-5840.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.