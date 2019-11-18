Painesville police: Missing 16-year-old girl was last seen in October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to the department, Cristina Corral-Cortez was last seen at her home on Oct. 24 and at school the following day.
Cortez-Corral is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds, police reported. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Corral-Cortez’s location can call Painesville police at 440-392-5840.
