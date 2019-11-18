'This is ridiculous’: Man accused of murdering sister interrupts prosecutor, asks judge for higher bond (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man suspected of killing his own sister during an argument appeared in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Monday morning.
Antonio Swanson, 32, faces ten charges that include murder, aggravated murder, and attempted murder.
Detectives say Swanson fatally shot his sister, 26-year-old Willnita Hill on Oct. 23 after an argument. He is also accused of trying to kill his father and another individual that same day.
At his initial appearance at Cleveland Municipal Court, Swanson’s bond was set at $15 million, but his case was bound over by a grand jury to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
During Monday’s county court arraignment, Swanson said he didn’t comprehend the indictment.
“This is ridiculous, sir,” Swanson said to the judge.
Swanson said he didn’t want to delay the court process and decided to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. The judge could only accept a not guilty plea because an excuse dealing with a mental disorder would need to be in writing from the court.
The prosecutor handling the case asked for a $2 million bond for the murder of Swanson’s sister and the two other charges. Swanson interrupted the prosecutor’s request and asked for a higher bond.
“Make it three (million) then,” Swanson shouted. “I don’t care.”
The judge followed the prosecutor’s request and eventually set bond at $2 million.
Swanson’s first pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 25.
Court records show that Swanson is a repeat violent offender and has multiple criminal convictions in Cuyahoga County dating back to 2005.
