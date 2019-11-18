Traffic lights back on at downtown Cleveland intersections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many major intersections downtown had no working traffic lights for a couple hours on Monday.
Some of the intersections included: East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, East 12th Street and Chester Avenue, and East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.
The lights stopped working around 9 a.m. and were all back on around 12:45 p.m.
Cleveland Public Power said a circuit breaker in the 11th Street substation tripped, causing the lights to go out.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.