Traffic lights back on at downtown Cleveland intersections

Traffic lights back on at downtown Cleveland intersections
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | November 18, 2019 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 3:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many major intersections downtown had no working traffic lights for a couple hours on Monday.

Some of the intersections included: East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, East 12th Street and Chester Avenue, and East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Many Cleveland intersections had no working traffic lights Monday.
Many Cleveland intersections had no working traffic lights Monday. (Source: WOIO)

The lights stopped working around 9 a.m. and were all back on around 12:45 p.m.

Cleveland Public Power said a circuit breaker in the 11th Street substation tripped, causing the lights to go out.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.