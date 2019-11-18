Traffic lights out at multiple downtown Cleveland intersections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many major intersections downtown have no working traffic lights.
Some of the intersections include: East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, East 12th Street and Chester Avenue, and East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.
The lights stopped working around 9 a.m.
Cleveland police are reminding drivers to treat the intersections as a four-way stop.
Cleveland Public Power said a circuit breaking in the 11th Street substation tripped, causing some lights to go out.
CPP crews are working on fixing the problem.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.