Traffic lights out at multiple downtown Cleveland intersections

Traffic lights out at multiple downtown Cleveland intersections
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | November 18, 2019 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 11:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many major intersections downtown have no working traffic lights.

Some of the intersections include: East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, East 12th Street and Chester Avenue, and East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Many Cleveland intersections had no working traffic lights Monday.
Many Cleveland intersections had no working traffic lights Monday. (Source: WOIO)

The lights stopped working around 9 a.m.

Cleveland police are reminding drivers to treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

Cleveland Public Power said a circuit breaking in the 11th Street substation tripped, causing some lights to go out.

CPP crews are working on fixing the problem.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.