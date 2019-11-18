59-year-old Cleveland man killed on the city’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 59-year-old man.
According to Cleveland police, Marshall Berry was shot in the area of E. 43rd and Superior Avenue at 6:18 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they said the immediately started giving Berry first aid, before EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital.
Police said a group of men were seen running from the area.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.