59-year-old Cleveland man killed on the city’s east side
(Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota and Julia Tullos | November 17, 2019 at 9:00 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 59-year-old man.

According to Cleveland police, Marshall Berry was shot in the area of E. 43rd and Superior Avenue at 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they said the immediately started giving Berry first aid, before EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital.

Police said a group of men were seen running from the area.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

