Bond reduced again for Cleveland man charged in connection with the death of woman on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged in connection with the death of a woman on I-90 pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday and his bond was reduced again.
Patrick Carner, 28, was first being held on a $250,000 bond, then a $75,000 and today the bond was reduced to $10,000.
Carner is charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
Cleveland police said his passenger, Vonnashia Akins, died after falling onto I-90 near Carnegie around 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.
“He wants everybody to know that he didn’t push her out of that vehicle,” said Lief Christman, Carner’s attorney. “It was her reckless actions that put her in a position that the tragic accident occurred.”
Christman said Carner pulled over, called 911 and flagged down other drivers to help Atkins.
Carner will be back in court on Nov. 22.
