Bond for woman suspected of fatally shooting cousin at Cleveland car dealership held at $1 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused in the deadly shooting of her cousin inside a Cleveland car dealership made her first appearance at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.
The judge ruled that bond for 27-year-old Aleetica Fryerson will remain at $1 million after she pleaded not guilty.
According to homicide detectives, Fryerson fatally shot her cousin, 29-year-old Rodney Smith, during an Oct. 12 argument at A1 United Auto Group, Inc. on Miles Avenue
Police found a handgun at the scene.
A pretrial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.
