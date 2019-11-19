Bond for woman suspected of fatally shooting cousin at Cleveland car dealership held at $1 million

By Chris Anderson | November 19, 2019 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused in the deadly shooting of her cousin inside a Cleveland car dealership made her first appearance at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

The judge ruled that bond for 27-year-old Aleetica Fryerson will remain at $1 million after she pleaded not guilty.

According to homicide detectives, Fryerson fatally shot her cousin, 29-year-old Rodney Smith, during an Oct. 12 argument at A1 United Auto Group, Inc. on Miles Avenue

Police found a handgun at the scene.

A pretrial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.

