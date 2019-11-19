‘BUC MICH’ and all of the rejected vanity license plates in Ohio this year (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has very specific rules about what can’t be put on vanity license plates.
That doesn’t stop hundreds of people who requested all kinds of things that make you wonder, “Why would you want that on your car?”
A panel of BMV employees reviews every request because some people try to be sneaky and some are better at it than others.
Replacing letters with numbers does not work, like in the request of “5H1TBOX” which was requested and denied on Oct. 11 of this year.
Here are the rules, set by the BMV and the Ohio ACLU, in regards to what will get your request rejected:
- Are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)
- Are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment
- Advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities.
So according to rule No. 1, you can see why “5H1TBOX” was rejected.
Rule No. 2 is the reason “BUC MICH,” was rejected on Sept. 23 because a Michigan Wolverine fan wouldn’t think that’s very nice and they could get violent.
“F ICHIGAN” was also rejected on Nov. 1, and falls into both rules No. 1 and No. 2, but nice try leaving out the “M.”
Rule No. 3 is why ‘KILLAAA’ was rejected on Oct. 10 because it is against the law to be a killaaa.
Here are the rest of the rejected plates for far this year:
