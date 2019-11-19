9 charged in connection with 2018 hazing death at Ohio University, including Westlake man

ATHENS, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people have been charged, including a man from Westlake, in connection with a hazing death at Ohio University.
On Nov. 12, 2018, OU student, Collin Lewis Wiant, age 18, died at a residence occupied and run by the Sigma Pi Fraternity.
Wiant was allegedly forced to consume Nitrous oxide, and later died of asphyxiation.
Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
The following eight people were also indicted by an Athens County grand jury:
• Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
• Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
• Dominic A. Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.
• Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.
• Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
• Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two (2) counts of Trafficking in L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree.
• James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke will appear before Judge Patrick J. Lang for arraignment on November 20. 2019, at 9:15 a.m.
• Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
This case was investigated by the Athens Police Department, Major Crimes Unit, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
The group will soon be arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
