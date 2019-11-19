9 charged in connection with 2018 hazing death at Ohio University, including Westlake man

• James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke will appear before Judge Patrick J. Lang for arraignment on November 20. 2019, at 9:15 a.m.