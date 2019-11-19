City gets go ahead to hire one or more consultants to evaluate the condition of Cleveland Public Power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, City Council approved a legislation authorizing the city to hire one or more consultants to evaluate the condition of Cleveland Public Power.
Cleveland Public Power customers have complained in the past about the power outages with the city-owned electric company.
The initial cost is $500,000, but city officials estimate it could reach $2 million. In this legislation, the consultants will also prepare a five-year strategic plan for the utility.
This will assist the Department of Public Utilities in determining defects and deficiencies in the power system, and offering solutions and cost estimates for electrical failures.
