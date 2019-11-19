Detectives search for male linked to fatal shooting at East Cleveland convenience store

East Cleveland police search for homicide suspect (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | November 19, 2019 at 1:36 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 1:36 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in East Cleveland are asking the public to help identify a male wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to an East Cleveland police report, officers were called to a the Khan Food Mart convenience store located at 14460 Euclid Avenue on Nov. 16 just before 6 p.m. for reports of the homicide.

Police found the 61-year-old male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

A man linked to the shooting was captured on the store’s surveillance system and shared by East Cleveland police.

The East Cleveland Police Department is looking for information on this male. He is wanted in connection with a...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Anyone with information about the homicide and wanted individual can call East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2161.

