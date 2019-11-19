FBI: Gun-wielding man caught on surveillance buying skull mask before robbing Bedford bank (photos)

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI hopes members of the public can identify a man suspected of robbing a Bedford-area bank.
Investigators say an African-American male armed with a semiautomatic firearm walked into the Bedford Citizens Bank at 435 Broadway Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The bank teller followed the bank robber’s demands and placed money into an empty Family Dollar plastic bag that he brought in while holding employees and customers at gunpoint, according to the FBI.
Investigators believe the man captured on surveillance buying a skull mask at the Northfield Road Family Dollar location around 8:30 a.m. is the same suspect who robbed the Citizens Bank just after 10 a.m.
The FBI said the man had lots of facial hair, has a thin build, and is approximately 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s description can call the FBI or Bedford police.
Reward money is available for information leading to prosecution of the bank robber.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.