How are you preparing your Thanksgiving turkey? The Taste Buds have you covered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving is arguably the most important meal of the year. And the turkey is the centerpiece.
But the pressure to get it perfect and not spoil dinner can be big.
The Taste Buds have you covered, taking the show on the road this week to work with you from start to finish on executing your best turkey yet.
The team at Ohio City Provisions, an all-local butcher and grocer, has been working hard for months preparing for the holiday season, and Thanksgiving in particular. They offer pasture-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free market and heritage breed turkeys raised at their family company farm, Wholesome Valley Farm.
We’ll have live demonstrations on brining, stuffing, roasting and carving a turkey.
Do you have a question about preparing a Thanksgiving turkey? Want advice on stuffing or gravy? Want to learn about spatchcocking your bird?
Chime in during the show and we’ll read your questions live.
Watch or listen to Taste Buds this an every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can view it on 19 News’ Facebook Live broadcast, on our app or our website. Of you can view the show through Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
