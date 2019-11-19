Man accused of fighting Rocky River officer during drunk driving arrest

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A Fairview Park man was arrested for allegedly fighting with a Rocky River police officer during his arrest.
According to Rocky River police, Thomas Minillo, 42, was pulled over around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Officers said Minillo was stopped on Wooster Road for a marked lanes violation.
Once he was pulled over, the officer said he thought Minillo had been drinking and had him get out of his car to do a field sobriety test.
Police said Minillo failed the tests and when told he was going to be arrested, he started fighting with the officer.
The officer’s body camera and watch were damaged in the struggle, according to the police report.
Neither the officer nor Minillo were injured.
Minillo is now charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest, criminal damaging and marked lanes.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.