Man wanted after assaulting jogger at Cuyahoga Valley National Park

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, an unknown person wearing a ski mask assaulted a female runner on the Old Carriage Trail in Sagamore Hills within Cuyahoga Valley National Park, according to a Cuyahoga Valley National Park Facebook post.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park said the victim escaped without injury.
Rangers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
He is described as a white male of average build and height, wearing a knit cap, dark ski gloves, dark zip-up heavy jacket and dark work pants, per the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
The clothing is not typical for a hiker or runner.
National Park Service rangers, and local law enforcement officials are investigating this crime.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park said if you have any information related to this case, please contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB).
Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.
Tips can be submitted online by visiting http://www.nps.gov/isb and clicking “Submit a Tip.”
