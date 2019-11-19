Mayfield High School student with knife in backpack removed from campus by police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Disciplinary actions against a student with a knife in a backpack are pending, according to the Mayfield Schools superintendent.
The knife was found in the Mayfield High School student’s backpack on Tuesday afternoon, the superintendent said.
Administrators were alerted after the student was seen searching for weapons on a website while at school.
Police were contacted and immediately responded to search the student’s backpack where the knife was located.
“The students who came forward to report this suspicious activity are to be commended,” Mayfield Schools Superintendent Keith Kelly wrote in a statement.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.