Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and gray Wednesday, measurable rain by Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good evening to you! My, what a gray and dark day it’s been. I mean, it seriously feels dark outside. It will actually be dark tonight at 5:05 PM.
Will we see any clearing tonight? I don’t think so. We’ll stay pretty overcast through tomorrow and even into Thursday.
Areas of patchy drizzle and/or light rain are possible tonight and on Wednesday. Wednesday will also feel pretty similar to today. We’ll only top out in the low 40s.
Our next weather system rolls in on Thursday. This feature will bring us scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. As the system draws near, temperatures will surge into the mid 50s on Thursday. Won’t that be nice?!
In the wake of this system, highs will return to the low and mid 40s from Friday through Sunday.
