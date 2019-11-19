Northeast Ohio Weather: Low to Mid 40’s today with a cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will look and feel like a true November day around here. Clouds filled in early this morning as a couple of weak disturbances are in the area.
I expect it to remain mainly cloudy today and tonight. I don’t see much in the way of rain.
The latest data is suggesting a stray shower or two east of Cleveland this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be able to warm much given the lack of sunshine. I have us in the lower to middle 40′s for afternoon temperatures..
The wind will be light. I have us dry tonight. Some drier air builds in overnight and that will break up the clouds a little.
We will fall to the lower to middle 30′s early Wednesday morning.
