ODOT to close stretch of I-77 south during weekend construction project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a stretch of I-77 south for the weekend as crews perform maintenance for a traffic shift.
The closure will take effect Friday, Nov. 22 beginning at 8 p.m. at I-490.
Drivers on I-77 south will be detoured to I-490 west to State Route 176 to I-480 east before rejoining the interstate.
The Ohio Department of Transportation expects the several lanes of I-77 south to be reopened by late Saturday night.
