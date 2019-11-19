ODOT to close stretch of I-77 south during weekend construction project

By Chris Anderson | November 19, 2019 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 3:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a stretch of I-77 south for the weekend as crews perform maintenance for a traffic shift.

The closure will take effect Friday, Nov. 22 beginning at 8 p.m. at I-490.

Drivers on I-77 south will be detoured to I-490 west to State Route 176 to I-480 east before rejoining the interstate.

The Ohio Department of Transportation expects the several lanes of I-77 south to be reopened by late Saturday night.

