Pollutants trigger ‘unhealthy’ air quality alert for much of Northeast Ohio

Pollutants trigger ‘unhealthy’ air quality alert for much of Northeast Ohio
Air quality alert issued in Northeast Ohio (Source: WOIO/Samantha Roberts)
By Chris Anderson | November 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 3:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an “orange" unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality alert on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s alert pertains to active children and adults, as well as people with heart or lung diseases, including asthma.

Map of air quality in Northeast Ohio
Map of air quality in Northeast Ohio (Source: EPA)

Particle pollution, or “PM,” is the cause for the unhealthy air quality is a mixture of solid and liquid droplets produced from combustion that includes motor vehicle use, power plants, wood burning, forest fires, and industrial processes.

To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.

[ Click here for the 19 First Alert forecast ]

The alert is in effect through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.