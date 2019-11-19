Pollutants trigger ‘unhealthy’ air quality alert for much of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an “orange" unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality alert on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s alert pertains to active children and adults, as well as people with heart or lung diseases, including asthma.
Particle pollution, or “PM,” is the cause for the unhealthy air quality is a mixture of solid and liquid droplets produced from combustion that includes motor vehicle use, power plants, wood burning, forest fires, and industrial processes.
To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.
The alert is in effect through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.