Russo brothers film closes roads near Cleveland’s Case Western University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland warns drivers about road and lane closures as new Russo brothers movie called “Cherry” is being filmed.
“Cherry,” starring Tom Holland, explores a real-life story about an army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, who becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.
They have filmed at Chanel High School earlier in the month.
For Tuesday through Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Euclid Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Adelbert Road is closed.
- Adelbert Road from Euclid Ave. to Circle Drive is closed.
For Thursday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 22:
- Murray Hill Road from Mayfield Road to Fairview Avenue is closed.
- Paul Avenue from Random Road to Murray Hill Road is closed.
Parking wise, Random Road from Mayfield Road to Paul Avenue, Alexander Avenue from E. 124th Street to E. 123rd Street and Mayfield Road from E. 123rd Street to E. 120th Street is unavailable.
Residents will be able to access their homes at all times. They may be asked to wait momentarily during periods of filming.
