Therapist broke rules with Iowa sex predator

FILE - This June 16, 2010, file photo shows the exterior of the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders (CCUSO) unit that is part of the Cherokee Mental Health Institute in Cherokee, Iowa. Nine men convicted of sex crimes and indefinitely confined to the facility after they served their prison sentences are suing the state in federal court claiming its civil commitment program is unconstitutional because it fails to offer adequate counseling and other services that would rehabilitate them enough for release. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Pope, File)